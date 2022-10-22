Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

While using Snapchat, or other platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp you may have seen people use the term FT, whether that’s in a direct message or a regular post. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Snapchat is still one of the most popular ways for people to connect with friends on the internet, allowing people to send instant messages, photos, and videos to each other, as well as post public stories.

Like many social media platforms, users on Snapchat use a variety of different slang terms and abbreviations to make texting easier, and while some terms are unique to the app, many of them are also widely used across other platforms like Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

FT is one term that you might have seen other people use in messages to you, or in public posts. But if you don’t know what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media apps.

What does FT mean?

On Snapchat, FT often stands for ‘FaceTime,’ which is Apple’s video call feature.

You may see people use the term FT when they want to ask you to FaceTime with them, or when referring to the fact that they were on a FaceTime call with somebody else.

Although FaceTime is specific to Apple, some people may use the term FT to refer to Snapchat’s own video chat feature, which you can access from within the app.

Across the internet, ‘ft’ in lowercase is also used to mean ‘featuring,’ which you will mostly see in song titles, but some people also use the term in their social media captions.

If there are any other terms on Snapchat that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms that are used on the app.