What does the red heart mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you may have spotted a little red heart emoji next to your friend’s name — but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

The ‘Friend Emoji’ system is one of Snapchat‘s most unique features, as it assigns different emojis next to friends’ names based on your interaction level with them.

These emojis serve as a fun, non-verbal way to indicate the nature of your relationship with someone on the app, giving you a quick glance into your social dynamics without diving deep into chat histories or shared snaps.

Snapchat updates these daily based on the frequency and type of interaction you have with each friend. Whether you are best friends, have a streak, or have just become friends, there’s an emoji for that.

The heart emojis on the platform symbolize various levels of friendship, and the red heart is one of the most coveted. So, what exactly does it mean? Here’s what to know.

What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?

If you see a little red heart emoji next to someone’s name, it means that you and that user have been each other’s #1 best friends for two consecutive weeks.

Snapchat defines ‘Best Friends’ as the friends you interact with most frequently over a week, and being each other’s #1 best friend means that both of you send the most snaps to each other.

It’s a step above the yellow heart emoji, which appears next to the name of your #1 best friend when you’ve just become best friends but haven’t maintained that status for two weeks in a row.

Achieving a red heart with someone is often seen as a milestone in Snapchat friendships, as it requires consistent interaction over an extended period. So, if you spot it next to a friend’s name, know that your relationship on the app has reached a new level of engagement.

