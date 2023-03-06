What is the d-slur on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral for educating others on why they shouldn’t use the d-slur. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Terms and phrases often blow up on the short-form video app within seconds. However, sometimes users get it wrong and accidentally start spreading disrespectful words.

As TikTok continues to grow with more creators, it’s important for users to know what language is and is not acceptable on the platform.

Recently, the ‘d-slur’ has been spreading on the app, which has led many TikTokers to educate their followers on why it’s inappropriate.

What is the d-slur?

The d-slur is the derogatory and homophobic slang word “dyke,” which is meant to describe a lesbian. It’s often used to describe a masculine or “butch” lesbian in particular.

It is thought to have been developed from the word “bulldyke,” which dates back to the late 19th century and has a similar definition: “a lesbian of masculine appearance or manner.”

Although the d-slur has been reappropriated by some lesbians, it is disrespectful to use you if you do not identify as a lesbian. According to GLAAD, it’s best to use the terms gay or lesbian to identify people attracted to the same sex. Any other slang terms could be considered derogatory.

The word first started making the rounds on TikTok during Pride Month in June 2021, but it returned to users’ For You Pages in 2023, as creators have called for it to be removed from everyone’s vocabulary.

TikTokers are also educating people unknowingly spreading the derogatory term, and they’re warning others how it could offend members of the LGBTQ+ community.

