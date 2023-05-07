What does WRD mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you may have stumbled across the term ‘WRD’ — but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is renowned for its range of viral trends and communities, which includes a number of different slang terms that are frequently used in videos, direct messages, and comment sections.

Some of these have been around since long before TikTok, whereas others are more recent terms used frequently on the platform.

‘WRD’ is a word you may have seen people using on the short-form video app, but if you’re out of the loop, it might not be clear exactly what the term means. Here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

WRD meaning on TikTok

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio

On TikTok, WRD stands for ‘word,’ and it is an abbreviation that is used to show agreement or to express excitement about something that someone has said.

For example, if a TikToker posts a clip of themselves dancing and a user comments, “You killed it,” someone else may reply to them with “WRD.” This simply means that they agree with their opinion.

It could also be used to express shock or disbelief, as the term is often compared to the words “really” or “seriously.” For example, when someone shares a difficult experience they have had, another user may respond with, “WRD? I’m sorry to hear that.”

The slang ‘word’ has been around since 2004, and it’s frequently used across popular social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and more.

Some may also use it as a shortened version of ‘weird.’ However, the former meaning is generally more common to see on the short-form video app.

If there are any other frequently used terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to find out all about the app’s most popular terms.