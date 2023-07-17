What does NRS mean on Snapchat?

NRS is a frequently used term on Snapchat, and many other social media platforms. But what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instant messaging platform Snapchat is notorious for its ever-evolving unique features, which includes the ability to send disposable snaps, videos, stories, direct messages, and more.

To facilitate quicker and more efficient communication, users often resort to using slang terms, acronyms, and phrases. But if you’re out of the loop, some of these can be confusing.

NRS is one term you might have seen used by friends or contacts on Snapchat, whether that’s in the caption of a story, or in a snap sent directly to you. Here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

NRS meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, NRS usually stands for ‘No Replies.’ The term is often used in stories or captions when a user is unable or doesn’t want to respond to incoming messages at that time. It’s a polite way of letting friends know that you’re either busy or simply not in the mood to engage in conversation.

For example, someone may post a photo or a video on their story along with the caption “NRS,” indicating they’re not available for interaction.

Alternatively, a user might send a direct snap with “NRS” included, signifying they’re sending content but can’t reply to messages or engage further.

Of course, the term isn’t exclusive to Snapchat, so you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and more.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

