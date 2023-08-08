What does ‘pookie’ mean on TikTok?

‘Pookie’ is a term you may have encountered in videos and comment sections on TikTok, but what does this word mean, and when do you use it?

TikTok has exploded in popularity over the years, as it allows users to create and share engaging videos, often set to popular music, creating viral challenges, and trends.

The short-form video app has also become a place where unique slang and expressions flourish, fostering innovative connections and interactions among its users.

Article continues after ad

Pookie is one word that you have probably seen pop up on TikTok, whether that’s by someone saying it in a video, or writing it in a comment or DM. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means and when it is used.

Pookie meaning on TikTok

On TikTok and other social media platforms, ‘pookie’ is often used as an affectionate nickname or term of endearment for a loved one, such as a romantic partner, friend, celebrity, or pet.

Article continues after ad

The word is similar to other beloved nicknames like “sweetheart,” “darling,” or “honey,” used to show affection and tenderness towards someone special. These terms are often employed to convey a sense of warmth, intimacy, and fondness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

‘Pookie’ has been adopted and adapted into various contexts on TikTok, and it’s become a playful and casual word used among friends and followers. Videos tagged with #pookie often include users referring to friends, celebrities, or even objects with an affectionate tone.

Article continues after ad

While it’s frequently used on TikTok, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across various other social media apps including Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and more.

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.