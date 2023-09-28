What is the “girlfriend effect” on TikTok? Trend shows men’s “glow-up” in relationships

A new TikTok trend has taken over the platform as women show off their boyfriends’ “glow-ups” in what has been dubbed the “girlfriend effect”.

When it comes to a successful relationship, there are many factors that play an important role; personality, interests, beliefs, values, and of course, love.

But while looks aren’t everything, physical attraction is considered highly important when seeking a certain level of intimacy with that special someone.

Luckily, a new TikTok trend is here to help. With over 58 million views on the platform, the “girlfriend effect” claims men go through a “glow-up” once they’re loved up and in a relationship.

Women have been throwing their boyfriends under the bus for this trend with “before” and “after” photos that show how their partner’s appearance has changed throughout the course of their relationship.

And the general consensus seems to be that girlfriends equal glow-ups. Apparently, having a girlfriend comes with the added perks of some better styling advice and an incentive to improve grooming habits.

One TikToker, ‘stellabellakate’, shared her boyfriend’s transformation, writing, “He’s [going to] kill me for posting this but I definitely win this trend.”

And her viewers seemingly agreed, with one commenter claiming Stella “saved” her boyfriend. Another said, “You crushed it, Queen. He looks brand new!” Others, however, had a very different reaction; “As a woman, I need [the] ‘girlfriend effect’ ON MYSELF.”

TikToker Sooshy also posted her husband’s “girlfriend effect” transformation only to have her partner hilariously comment, “Without you, I’d be single and unfashionable.”

It seems TikTok is certainly convinced the science checks out, so whether or not you’re on board yet, the “girlfriend effect” might just be one more thing to look forward to in your next relationship. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.