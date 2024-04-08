What does JSP mean on Snapchat?

If you have seen the term ‘JSP’ used on Snapchat, you may be confused about its meaning. Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world every day, who use the popular social media app to connect with their friends through disappearing snaps and direct messages.

Naturally, the platform is filled with a number of different slang terms and acronyms that people use in order to make messaging even simpler and quicker.

JSP is just one of the many acronyms you might have come across on Snapchat, whether that’s in stories, group chats, or in a message sent directly to you. If you’re confused about what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything to know about the term.

JSP meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, JSP usually stands for ‘Just Playing.’ It’s a versatile acronym used to lighten the tone of a conversation, indicating that a previous message was made in jest or shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

For example, if someone sends a playful insult or a teasing comment to a friend on Snapchat, they might follow it up with “JSP” to ensure the recipient knows it’s all in good fun.

Similarly, in a group chat, a user might make an exaggerated claim or boast about something, then quickly add “JSP” to make clear they’re not being serious.

While this if the most common definition, there are of course other things that JSP may stand for, such as ‘JavaServer Pages’ or ‘Just Stay Put.’ In French, it’s often used as an abbreviation for ‘Je Sais Pas,’ which translates to ‘I don’t know.’

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can always check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.