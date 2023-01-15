‘FRL’ is a term used widely across not just TikTok, but other social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok is home to a whole range of different viral posts, with new videos going viral on the app on a daily basis. Like any other social media platform, you will see people use many different slang terms and abbreviations in comments, captions, and messages.

‘FRL’ is one search term that you might have seen people use on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, and is often used by people in comment sections and direct messages.

Article continues after ad

However, if you are out of the loop, you might not know what this means. So, here’s everything you need to know about ‘FRL’ on TikTok.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron TikTok is home to some of the most viral content online right now.

What does FRL mean on TikTok?

On social media, FRL is often used as an abbreviation for ‘For Real.’ This can be used in statement form, to emphasize a point or agree with a statement, but it can also be used as a question, to ask whether what someone is saying is true.

You will therefore often see this term pop up in conversations, whether that is in a private message, or a comment thread under a public video on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Some people say they use FRL to mean ‘For Real Like,’ but this seems to be less common. Regardless, they have essentially the same meaning.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On TikTok, a number of videos have been made about car game FR Legends, which can also be abbreviated as FRL.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes