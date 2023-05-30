Waitress destroys customers in viral “Chinese Waffle House” brawl

A woman is going viral for beating up a couple of customers at a restaurant in a melee that’s being compared to the Waffle House Avenger brawl.

Restaurants are notorious in the world of viral fights with many of the best battles being fought over a cup of coffee and a medium-rare steak.

Over the years we’ve seen countless restaurant rumbles with girls pistol-whipping men, fighters pulling raccoons out of their jackets during scaps at the world’s worst McDonald’s, and of course, Waffle House wars.

In a new altercation going viral on Twitter, a woman channeled her inner Waffle House Wendy to fight a pair of customers and even ended up catching a chair in the process.

Waitress catches chair and fights customers at “Chinese Waffle House”

In the viral post that was uploaded by ‘stillgray’ On Twitter, security camera footage shows the moment where a man put his hands on a waitress who then took swift action.

First, she retaliated with a snappy fist to the throat and followed that up with some rapid punches and a kick to knock him down.

Next, the other customer at the table stood up, but she was quick to send him right back down with a fast kick before dodging one of his blows.

A moment later, the man returned with a chair and threw it at her, but the waitress caught it and landed one more kick for good measure, ending the fight with a flawless victory.

Many viewers were impressed with her ability to handle the situation with some even comparing her to Chun Li from Street Fighter.

Others said the brouhaha put American Waffle Houses to shame. It’s not clear when the fight took place or if the waitress ended up getting in trouble, but if she’s out of a job, the UFC may want to consider giving her a call.