Waffle House “Avenger” reveals why she didn’t press charges after viral chair fight

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Waffle House “Avenger” who went viral for catching a chair mid-air during a restaurant brawl has revealed why she refused to press charges against the customers who attacked her.

Former Waffle House employee Halie Booth has become an internet sensation after a video of her fighting rowdy customers surfaced online in late December.

During the fight, a customer threw a chair at Booth’s face, but the Waffle House employee was able to catch it in epic fashion, earning the respect of millions for her lightning-quick reflexes.

Since going viral, Booth has since started her own YouTube channel to explain the incident and even appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to discuss the frantic melee.

Article continues after ad

Waffle House fighter tells Tucker Carlson why she didn’t press charges

After answering some questions about the brawl and how she ended up being blacklisted by the company following the brouhaha, Waffle House Wendy chimed in about her attackers potentially going to jail.

“I hope they all went to prison,” Carlson commented. “I bet they didn’t.”

According to the former Waffle House worker, she didn’t want those involved to get in trouble and even refused to get the police involved.

“I didn’t want to press charges. I felt that the situation had been resolved and everyone could go on their way,” she replied, which made Carlson grin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You’re a nice person,” he said to end the segment, to which Booth shrugged.

Article continues after ad

Waffle House fighter “intimidated” by Fox News Tucker Carlson segment

Speaking to Rolling Stone after her appearance on Fox News, Booth called the segment “intimidating” and felt like she was “trying to be pulled into something political.”

However, she also appreciated him for having her on the show and getting the chance to talk about the fight and everything that’s happened since.

Speaking of which, Booth also revealed that she and her boyfriend drove down to the restaurant where the fight happened just a week ago to sit down with customers. This time, a fight didn’t break out.

It’s not clear what’s next for the Waffle House fighter, but she’s since said that she would be interested in learning how to fight and get some “real training.”

Article continues after ad

With any luck, we might see her compete in an influencer boxing match sometime in the future.