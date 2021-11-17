VTuber stars Veibae and Ironmouse catapult up Twitch rankings in October 2021

VTubers are continuing to climb the Twitch ranks in 2021, with VShojo stars Ironmouse and Veibae breaking into the top 10 women on the platform according to stats from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg.

While VTubers have taken over YouTube thanks to Hololive and Nijisanji, Twitch has remained a tough platform to crack. However, English VTuber group VShojo has finally managed to break through to cement themselves among the biggest streamers on Twitch.

Their two top stars ⁠— Ironmouse and Veibae ⁠— found themselves in the top 10 women on the platform in October 2021 according to a new report from StreamElements.

Ironmouse was the most-watched female VTuber on Twitch in October 2021 with just shy of 1 million hours watched at 981,861. The Puerto Rican star was the sixth-most watched woman on the platform.

Advertisement

Veibae had a slight fall in numbers in October ⁠— from just over a million to 838,529 hours watched ⁠— but her place in the top 10 details how rapidly she’s climbed the Twitch ranks since her re-debut with VShojo in April 2021.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys still top the list of most popular women on Twitch, but the trends show that VTubing is only rising in popularity on the platform.

VTubers already dominate the YouTube market, with nine out of the top 10 most Superchatted (donated) channels on the platform being VTubers, primarily from Hololive.

The top VTuber on YouTube, Nijisanji’s Kuzuha, recorded over 9 million hours watched in a three-month period between July and September 2021.

Advertisement

The Twitch stats are looking positive for the English language audience though, leading to optimism 2022 will be a big year for the VTuber community on the site.