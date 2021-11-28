Hololive holoX revealed: Debuts of five Generation 6 VTubers confirmed

Hololive has added five new talents to its roster with the launch of holoX, also known as Generation 6. The new VTuber idols have already climbed up the YouTube charts ahead of their debuts, which run from November 26-30.

Hololive continues to expand in 2021, with the much-anticipated Generation 6 debuting out of nowhere on November 26. Named holoX, the five new Japanese talents are already taking over YouTube like the rest of the group.

We’ve got all the details on the Secret Society right here, including debut dates and times for Hololive Generation 6’s new VTubers.

What is Hololive holoX?

Codenamed “Secret Society”, holoX is Hololive’s sixth generation of Japanese VTubers. The five talents are members of the “mysterious organization that emanates a slightly darker ambience than ever before.”

La+ Darknesss is the founder of Secret Society holoX, although most of the group’s duties are delegated to Takane Lui.

Hakui Koyori, Sakamata Chloe, and Kazama Iroha all have a hand to play in the Secret Society’s operation too, although it’s unclear exactly what their motives are.

Hololive Generation 6: holoX debut details

Each of the new Hololive holoX talents will debut at 9PM JST (4AM PT / 7AM ET / 12PM GMT)

La+ Darknesss: November 26

November 26 Takane Lui: November 27

November 27 Hakui Koyori: November 28

November 28 Sakamata Chloe: November 29

November 29 Kazama Iroha: November 30

After all the stars debut, they will hold a collaboration stream on La+ Darknesss’ channel on November 30 at 10PM JST.

Before their debuts have even wrapped up, Hololive Generation 6 already has a combined total of nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube, with La+ Darknesss leading the pack at 349,000 at the time of publishing.