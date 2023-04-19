Viral video shows Boston Marathon runner appearing to poop in stranger’s yard

A doorbell camera video has gone viral across the internet as it catches a Boston Marathon runner appearing to poop in the homeowner’s yard mid-race.

When it comes to viral videos on the internet, there’s no telling what type of content will garner millions of views across social media.

From pizza delivery drivers tripping suspects in the middle of a chase to a man destroying beer at the local Walmart, the possibilities are endless.

Article continues after ad

The latest social media hit is a doorbell camera that shows a Boston Marathon runner using a stranger’s front yard as a bathroom in the middle of the iconic race.

Boston Marathon runner appears to poop in yard

On April 17, 2023, over 30,000 runners participated in the nearly 30-mile annual Boston Marathon that sees streets shut down around the city.

While organizers of the marathon do provide restrooms throughout the race’s designated route, one runner decided to take it into his own hands.

Article continues after ad

In a doorbell camera v video that’s gone viral across social media, one runner decided to do his deed in a stranger’s front yard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the video, the runner can be seen popping a squat in the corner of a yard when a spectator came around the entrance of the property to partake in an awkward 20-second stare with the participant.

Seconds later, the runner made his way back through the trees — only to never be seen again. Or until the video upload went viral, that is.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.