Thief goes viral after being caught stretching before robbing bakery

A robber in Melbourne, Australia is going viral after security cameras caught her stretching and doing yoga before breaking into a bakery and making off with several items.

Beginning the morning in downward dog is an active way to start the day and get the blood pumping — but one yoga practitioner’s routine is going viral because of what they did after their stretching session.

A robber is taking social media by storm after security cameras caught her engaging in several dynamic stretches outside of Phillippa’s Bakery in Melbourne, clad in black leggings, a black jacket, and black shoes at 3 AM on March 3.

After making sure her hamstrings were all warmed up, the robber reportedly broke into the bakery and stole several items, including an iPad, cleaning products, almond croissants, and a pair of shoes.

The bakery posted footage from their security cameras on Instagram, joking that their croissants were “clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar.”

“We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break-in at our Bakery HQ,” they said of the situation. “Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in.”

As per reports from 9News Melbourne, the robber has been officially charged with burglary, theft, and “going equipped to steal.”

The thief has since posted bail and is awaiting her trial in May at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

It’s safe to say that commenters were equally baffled by the situation, with one writing: “Is this about working off the calories of the croissants before they steal them?”

“I wondered if they purposely positioned themselves in front of the security camera knowing they’d be filmed, dressed in black for the extra drama,” another theorized. “Equally hilarious and shocking.”

This is just the latest burglary to go viral on social media after Los Angeles cops came under fire for ignoring a robbery to play Pokemon Go in 2023.

