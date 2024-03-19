Man’s “shower” prank goes awry with cops called in NYC subway

A New York City prankster was escorted off a subway by police after bathing during his transit as a means of content creation.

Posting pranks on social media is an easy way to gain traction and followers, with many content creators opting for this path in hopes of making it big.

However, some pranks can go too far, especially those taking place in a public setting. Impacting oblivious civilians who didn’t sign up to have their day interrupted by a wannabe influencer is a sure way to get yourself in trouble with law enforcement.

One internet prankster found this out after “taking a shower” on the New York City subway, ultimately resulting in his being escorted off by police.

Elijah Asante, who goes by ‘WhyEli‘ on TikTok and YouTube, is no stranger to making the public subway the center of his videos, having previously faked vomiting and bowel movements, and pretended to fall asleep on strangers’ shoulders.

His latest idea sees him return once again, this time with plans to get clean during transit. Armed with a scrub brush and a bucket of soapy water, Elijah stripped into a blue towel and some underwear before bathing himself on the subway.

An onlooker whose video of Elijah went viral on Instagram told the New York Post, “He did a pretty good job, I’m not gonna lie, everybody swore he was naked. People on the train were pretty upset. A man with his two kids was like, ‘I don’t really need my kids seeing that.’”

In a full video posted to YouTube, Elijah’s antics were shown to come to an end after police escorted him off the subway.

Nonetheless, both law enforcement and Elijah appeared in good spirits, walking through the busy underground as excited passersby filmed the content creator all soaped up and donning his towel.

“You my guy are a menace,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Aint no stopping this wild man, even the police can’t contain him!”