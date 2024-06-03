Subway customers split over viral video showing ‘proper’ way to eat sandwich

A viral TikTok reignited the debate surrounding the ‘proper’ way that Subway sandwiches should be enjoyed – and it really got people talking.

In the TikTok in question, a user who goes by the name Himeotheus took to the platform to discuss a Subway eating technique that he wished he’d discovered far sooner.

He started the video by stating: “So I’ve come to the conclusion that I just haven’t been living correctly… Did y’all know, I didn’t know this, for the last 25 years, I’ve been eating Subway and I was mad that the stuff kept falling out of the sub, right?”

But Himeotheus discovered a hack to tackle the issue: “I’m behind the lady in line, you know what this lady asked them to do? Take the middle out of the sub,” he says. “That was the most beautiful-looking sub that I had ever seen in my 28 years of existence.”

He then posted a follow up video where he actually demonstrated how the technique is done, physically removing the bread from a plain sub.

This sparked a debate on the platform, with many unhappy with the ‘hack,’ displayed in the video: “NAH NOPE NOT AT ALL!!! The middle is the best part. The warm fluffy soft bread is EVERYTHING if it isn’t there I don’t want it.”

Others argued that there was only one way to enjoy a Subway sandwich – and it was how the chain cut their bread over two decades ago. This method was called the ‘V Cut.’

“You should look up the Subway v cut. That’s the proper way to eat Subway!” users proclaimed.

“The ol’ Subway cut was goated. They just hit differently that way for some reason and now when you go in nobody knows what the old cut was,” another agreed.

“I was about to say this!!! they cut the subs way better back in the day,” one said, with several agreeing.

The V Cut method phased out back in 1999, and it’s been on customers’ minds ever since. There’s even a petition online to bring it back. Here, they explain the V cut method as:

“A time (a glorious time) when Subway would simply cut the top off of their bread and create a nice channel for your meat, veggies, etc to be placed.

“Once the top was returned to its rightful place, your toppings would continue to stay in your sub until you were finished, unlike today, where each bite contributes to a larger and larger mess on your paper wrap and less and less actual sub in your mouth.”

This isn’t the first time people’s sandwich eating methods have gone viral, however. Back in October, a man set TikTok ablaze in his hunt for a ‘scooped bagel.’