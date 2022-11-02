Viral TikTok slams teens for racist halloween costumes in blackface: “This is a hate crime”

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A group of teenagers have been blasted for a “hate crime,” after appearing in a video wearing blackface for their Halloween costumes.

The video shows a woman confronting the grinning teenagers at a Walmart, as they appeared to be dressed up as prisoners with their faces and hands colored black.

“Who are these kids in Cedar City Utah?” the 19-second clip was captioned. “Please spread this so we can find them!”

The woman behind the camera scolded the group, and accused them of committing a hate crime. “You guys are not going to get into a college. You guys are not going to get any scholarships, because this is a hate crime,” she told them.

“We all dropped out of high school, it’s OK,” one of the teens claimed, before laughing and turning away with the other group members.

“I still don’t think it’s appropriate for you guys to be doing this,” the woman said off-camera. “It’s really not funny.”

Teens bashed on TikTok over blackface costumes

The clip sparked outrage on TikTok and Twitter, as users condemned the blackface-wearing group in the comments.

“The fact that they knew what they were doing… DISGUSTING humans,” one user wrote. “Such ignorance. They won’t be anything better than where they are mentally,” another shared.

“This can’t go unpunished. Everyone sticking up for them is just as racist. They think this is so funny, proves how disgusting they are,” a third commented.

“Dumb people. I hope future employers and colleges see this crime. This is what’s wrong with the world,” someone else added.

Cedar City Police released a statement on 1 November, that said while police weren’t called to the Walmart store at the time of the incident, it is now under investigation.

“Cedar City Police Department and Cedar City officials do not condone this type of activity,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a media representative from Walmart’s corporate offices provided a statement saying that the teens were ultimately kicked out of the store.

“We don’t tolerate discrimination or demeaning behavior of any kind and are incredibly disappointed by what is shown in this video,” the statement read.