Viral TikTok from Logan vs Mayweather event compares it to Fyre Festival - Dexerto

A TikTok from the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match has shown an inside look at how the event was for spectators, and it paints a pretty grim picture.

The event was a huge spectacle, with fans from the boxing and online worlds colliding to watch the matchup, expecting a 50-0 Mayweather to completely dominate the YouTube star.

While there were no knockouts and no judged winner, Mayweather clearly had the upper hand throughout, though Logan did surprise some people by getting a few decent strikes in.

While the event was attended by many top influencers and celebrities, each backing their respective fighters, the actual fans in attendance didn’t quite get the crazy ringside experience.

Advertisement

Much of the footage that has been seen from Paul vs Mayweather has been from the perspective of their ringside guests, but one fan posted a TikTok comparing it to the infamous failure that was Fyre Festival — and it’s clear why.

Read More: Andrew Schulz says Logan Paul retired Floyd Mayweather

Cbass429 posted to TikTok during one of the undercard fights, explaining that he paid $750 for his Row 2 tickets — where the in-ring action could barely be seen as it was so far away, and the audience didn’t have announcers to call the matches as they happened.

“We can’t even see the fight,” he said. “This is wild… This is Fyre Fest.”

Advertisement

Since uploading it on Saturday, June 6, the post has racked up well over 4 million views and almost 300,000 likes, with many either shocked at what Cbass429 got for the price, or shocked that they actually bought tickets in the first place.

While many mocked Cbass for actually attending, he took it all in his stride and was clearly simply surprised at the experience they were having.

Needless to say, he’ll think twice before doing that again.