Dunkin Donuts’ customer reveals how to get half-price coffee every time

A woman has gone viral after she revealed how she managed to get her coffee for cheap every time she visited Dunkin’, and customers were amazed by the hack.

Jocelyn took to TikTok to share her tip, in a bid to save fellow customers some money on future purchases. The hack? Purchasing a reusable Dunkin’ coffee cup to take with you when you visit the chain.

She filmed the video while sat in her car, clutching the pink Dunkin’ tumbler that was filled with iced coffee.

“Had to call you out Sandra,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Cause how dare you not tell me and save me some money!”

In the video, she addressed users: “To my Dunkin’ friend, why didn’t you ever tell me that I could buy this f***ng cup and get half the price for a f***ing coffee this whole f***ing time, Sandra?” Since it was posted at the beginning of September, it’s gone on to gain almost 400,000 views.

People were equally amazed to discover the deal, writing in the comments section: “Bruh I been wasting so much money and thank you for this.”

“Waiiiiit hold on. Is this every time you go?” one asked, to which the creator replied that yes, the deal was available on every visit.

Some already knew about the deal, and had been taking advantage of it for a while: ”I thought y’all knew this if y’all bring your refill cups (doesn’t have to be a Dunkin’ cup) but you get charged way less… been like this for well over a decade”

“Well. I was yesterday old when I found out and that’s because they put a sign out,” Jocelyn responded.

One user, however, said that the deal wasn’t available at her local Dunkin’, which may suggest that it’s only available at certain locations: “I bought a cup and they don’t do ½.”

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ have launched a number of reusable cups throughout the years.

As things stand, it might be the case that Dunkin’ only offer this deal at their select ‘Green Stores.’ These stores first opened back in 2008, and include “’green’ initiatives such as innovative recycling programs like worm casting and food donations to the local food bank.”

In addition to this, Green Dunkin’ Donuts stores also partake in something called the ‘Reusable Mug Program.’

“Customers are encouraged to bring their own mug, and will receive a discount toward the purchase of a beverage.”

Dunkin’ isn’t the only chain to offer customers discounts on reusable cups. Both Starbucks and Tim Horton’s, two of America’s most popular coffee chains, offer $0.10 discounts for customers who bring a personal cup to stores.

If you're on the hunt for more reusable cups to add to your collection, Starbucks have released their fall 2024 line, and it includes the return of the iconic slime drip cup.

