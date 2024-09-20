New viral chicken game has TikTok users screaming – here’s why

TikTok’s ‘Scream Chicken’ game might become loud during its playtime, but many participants are going viral for enjoying the comical filter.

A filter game called Scream Chicken is the newest fad going around TikTok, with users getting millions of views when showing themselves playing it.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you might have seen videos of people screaming at a chicken on their phones.

No, people have not gone crazy, it’s simply part of a new filter game on TikTok that has gone viral called Scream Chicken.

TikTok users scream at phones for new game

The game uses the microphone and makes the chicken walk or jump through the course depending on the volume of sounds it picks up from the microphone.

If you speak in a low voice, the chicken will slowly walk on the course and pass some scary traps, but if you raise your voice, or scream at the chicken, it will jump.

However, to make it more entertaining, users have been screaming out chicken noises in various volumes to make the chicken move instead of talking – and it’s been working as over 508,700 videos have been made using the filter.

User cocottee_ filmed herself playing the game while making chicken noises and managed to get over 65.2 million views in just two days.

How to find the Scream Chicken game

If you want to try out the filter for yourself and try your chances at going viral, or to have an excuse to raise your voice, simply follow these instructions:

Open the TikTok app. Tap on the plus button at the bottom of your screen. Click on the filters button, on the bottom left of your screen. Tap the search button and search for ‘Scream Chicken‘. Select the filter, which will take you back to camera mode. Select how long you want the video to be, we recommend picking 10 minutes just so you have a chance to play before the video cuts you off. Follow the instructions for how to play, and you’re good to go.

Just remember to be mindful of your surroundings and people around you while playing this game, as there’s a big chance that it’ll get loud.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here on how to find and use them, including the teenage filter and the falling filter.