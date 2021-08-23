Viral TikTok channel makes Star Wars and Marvel characters do the biggest trends

Mark Cannataro Films, a Toronto-based filmmaker, has gone viral for creating an animated version of every viral TikTok trend featuring Batman, Mario Kart, Star Wars, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Having joined TikTok only in April 2021, the account already has over three million followers and over 50 million likes on its 41 videos.

The account has spoofed pretty much any pop culture reference you can think of from Aladdin to Terminator to Shrek. Not every video is animated with one featuring Cannataro editing himself into the cult Christmas film ‘Elf’.

One of his first videos to go viral was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death. The video features Boseman’s character T’Challa aka. Black Panther entering the gates of heaven with Marvel Comics founder Stan Lee.

Cannataro describes himself as “specializing in 3D absurdity” and claims to have “made Mark Hamill laugh.” The account’s most viewed and liked video is a Mario Kart version of the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s STAY trend.

The video features Mario viewing totouchanemu’s video before employing a Lakitu, a video character, to record the video. The video then revolves around Mario doing the trend’s signature dance move.

Cannataro’s TikTok has over 23.2 million likes so far and over 100 million views. Other videos that have gone viral included Jessie from Toy Story doing the PuiPui Dance trend, Mark turning into a Terminator or Baby Yoda.

Here are two of the best ones so far:

Behind the door trend

One hilarious video features Darth Vader walking down a corridor before proceeding to open a door. To Vader’s surprise, there is the unpopular character Jar Jar Binks whom Vader quickly dispatches before closing the door.

Toy Story’s Jessie hops on the Pui Pui TikTok dance tend

Another video features Jessie, a character from the animated film franchise Toy Story, dancing along the “PuiPui Dance”, a viral trend that has been making rounds on TikTok for several months.

Cannataro hasn’t posted anything since August 11 suggesting another video might be just around the corner.