How to make TikTok’s viral espresso & orange juice combo

It might sound like a bizarre combo, but TikTok is going crazy for coffee mixed with orange juice, and many have gone viral for their reactions to the unusual drink. Here’s how to make it for yourself.

If you’re looking for a popular new recipe to try, TikTok is the place to be, as there are thousands of creators on the app constantly uploading tutorials, tips, and taste tests for the entertainment of the millions of daily users on the app.

And that doesn’t just go for food — there have been several drinks recipes to go viral on the app over the years, including Dalgona Coffee which became a huge trend in 2020.

The latest drinks trend to sweep the platform certainly seems bizarre at first glance, though. People are choosing to combine coffee and orange juice, and are going viral with their attempts at making the drink, and their reactions to the first sip.

While most seem skeptical at first, seeming almost certain they won’t be a fan of the results, they actually go on to end up quite liking the end product, much to their astonishment.

TikTok user thecoffeesnob got over 7 million likes for his surprised reaction to trying the bizarre combination.

How to make orange juice coffee

Fortunately, making this beverage for yourself is pretty straightforward, and how you customize your drink is up to you.

To make your own, do the following:

Fill a glass with ice. Fill that cup about three-quarters of the way with orange juice (but how much you use is completely up to you.) Add a shot of espresso. Stir with a spoon or straw, and then have a sip!

There’s no specific ratio of coffee to orange juice you need to use, so deciding how much you put in of each ingredient will basically just be down to your preferences. Once you’ve tried it for the first time, you’ll be able to decide how you want to adjust the recipe.

Viral TikTok recipes are often hit or miss, but it seems there are quite a few people who have found a love for orange juice coffee thanks to the viral trend.