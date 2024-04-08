Does McDonald’s Coke really taste better? Here’s why it’s different

The debate of whether McDonald’s Coke actually tastes better has been circulating online for a while, and the answer is reportedly in the way it’s stored.

There are long Reddit threads full of soda lovers who debate whether Coke from McDonald’s actually tastes any better to that which you buy in the store, and if it does – what makes it different?

One theory, according to a Reddit user is, “The straws are larger, so maybe a different ratio with air?” One person even theorized that it could be mold that makes it taste better, “Could be the mold in the tubes and ice machine.”

5 reasons McDonald’s Coke tastes different

The real reason why McDonald’s Coke tastes different isn’t because of mold, or any one reason at all. You might be surprised to learn that the process it goes through is different to that of any other fast food chain, so the difference you taste isn’t just in your head. There are five differences in McDonald’s Coke:

1. Storing the good stuff

If you didn’t already know, the Coke and other sodas that come from fountain machines are made by alternating shots of syrup and carbonated water into your cup, as opposed to the pre-mixed beverages that you buy in cans and bottles.

Although all other fast food places get their Coca-Cola syrup delivered in plastic bags, McDonald’s has had a special partnership with Coca-Cola since the 50s, and therefore exclusively gets their syrup delivered in chilled metal tanks. This means that the sugary syrup is not exposed to heat, light, or plastic before it reaches your cup, and could be a big reason why the Coke tastes “better.”

2. H20 Hierarchy

McDonald’s pre-filters their water before it enters their soda machine, this means that no matter where you go in the world, your McDonald’s Coke will always taste the same because they use great quality water, even if it wasn’t great to begin with. On top of that, McDonald’s managers calibrate their soda fountains daily – whereas other restaurants could leave these for longer.

3. Syrup techniques

Typical soda fountains at other restaurants and gas stations, like 7-Eleven, flash chill their sodas as they are dispensed. This means that they are at room temperature until the drink is poured and rely mainly on the ice in the cup to chill the drink. This isn’t the case with McDonald’s though, who always keep their soda syrups chilled.

Also, McDonald’s set their syrup to water ratio so that it accounts for the melting ice in your cup, which means that your Coke won’t water as you continue to drink. They’ve really thought of everything.

4. Ice, ice baby

Not only does McDonald’s pre-chill the soda syrup, but they also pre-chill the filtered water that is going into the machine. These colder temperatures mean that your drink holds carbon dioxide better, meaning that it will have that fizziness that you come to look for in an ice-cold Coca-Cola.

5. Super straw

And finally, the straw does actually matter. McDonald’s straws are slightly wider than others.

According to McDonald’s themselves, their straws have been designed so that the Coke hits your tastebuds more evenly. Also, it means that you are getting less of that plastic-y flavor that can come off some straws.