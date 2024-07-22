TikToker goes viral with ‘unhinged cheese pairings’ including Diet Coke & candy

A TikTok cheesemonger has gone viral after she posted several videos pairing fancy cheeses with things like Snickers bars and Diet Coke.

Although you might think that cheese must only be consumed with wine to be tasted properly and in a sophisticated manner, Madelyn, known as cheezytalkwithMadelyn on TikTok, is proving that theory wrong.

After people started getting increasingly creative with their charcuterie boards back in 2021, our tastebuds were opened to the idea of having everything from butter boards to candy boards at dinner parties; but what would happen if candy and cheese shared the plate?

Article continues after ad

In one of Madelyn’s viral videos, she shows her audience how to pair Diet Coke with cheese. She starts by saying: “First we have a piece of d’affinois, a nutty and buttery cheese that goes perfect with the citrus undertones of Coke.”

She goes on to pair two other types of cheese, including a chili jalapeno goat cheese, stating that “the carbonation cuts through the fattiness of the cheese.”

Article continues after ad

Diet Coke has always had a cult following, but after being heavily featured in the Girl Dinner trend, it’s become a big hit on TikTok. Madelyn’s video became so popular that Diet Coke commented saying they were: “Trying this tn.”

Article continues after ad

Another person confirmed: “As a Diet Coke connoisseur, I can confirm that Diet Coke goes with any cheese.”

After people started requesting crazy pairings in the comments, Madelyn went on to make similar videos with Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, and even sweet snacks.

In another viral video, she pairs cheese with none other than Girl Scout Cookies.

She pairs Thin Mints with a French cheese called Delice De Bourgogne, a triple cream soft cheese that she claims balances out the mint and chocolate.

Article continues after ad

If that seems too weird for you, it only gets weirder as she goes on in other videos to pair Nerd Gummy Clusters with cranberry-infused Wensleydale cheese.

Article continues after ad

These crazy pairings have inspired others to try out some weird food combos themselves, and one person commented: “Okay this isn’t a fancy cheese, but the other night I had pepper jack and watermelon sour patch (it came to me in a dream) and it lowkey hit.”

Article continues after ad

Another noted: “Is this a safe space?… I like to eat granola bars with cheese… specifically that one mini red wax-covered one.”

This isn’t the only crazy combo that’s dividing people at the minute; Coca-Cola just released a popcorn-flavored drink that is pushing people’s tastebuds to the limits.