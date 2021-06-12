Viperous has been banned on Twitch - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Viperous has been hit with another ban on the platform, leaving fans wondering what she did wrong.

Well-known for her Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite gameplay, Viperous is a very popular streamer and has over 50,000 followers on her channel.

Those wanting to watch her on June 12, however, will have seen the broadcast cut short for her second suspension on the website. Previously, back in November 2019, she was banned for allegedly using a racial slur, which she claimed at the time was actually her saying “nerd”.

On that occasion, Twitch lifted the ban and apologized for their mistake.

This time, however, the reason for her ban is unclear.

Why is Viperous banned on Twitch?

The news was confirmed on June 12, as the StreamerBans account confirmed the Twitch partner had been suspended for the first time.

Her viewers are speculating that the ban is actually a result of a DMCA strike, after streaming CBS content during a live stream.

As of the time of writing, Viperous has not commented about the ban publicly.

Right before the ban came into effect, though, she tweeted “Why” after being told by another user to be careful on stream.

Why — sidney (@Viperous) June 12, 2021

Once we have more information, we’ll be sure to update this page.