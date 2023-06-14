Madison Beer’s Twitch streams are being overrun with haywire comments

Madison Beer has officially joined Twitch but might need to consider getting some moderators right away after commenters filled her chat with explicit content.

As the biggest live-streaming platform today, it’s no surprise that American singer Madison Beer has joined the roster of celebrities on Twitch.

With a following of over 36 million on Instagram, she has attracted a wide array of fans. But not all of them have learned to express themselves with decency. At least, not on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

On her second-ever live stream in 2023, Madison’s chat was overrun with haywire viewers posting explicit content in chat.

The incident was shared by ‘Arthium‘ on Twitter, who pointed out that the content creator may not have organized moderators for her live stream.

“Someone get her some mods, bro”, he captioned the tweet which has since blown up on social media.

Arthium is the channel manager and video editor for Félix Lengyel, better known as ‘xQc’ on Twitch. Currently, xQc ranks as the third most popular streamer on all of Twitch.

Article continues after ad

If Arthium thinks Madison is in need of some moderators, it’s safe to say that he knows what he’s talking about, given his experience in the juicer’s often chaotic streams.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite being new to Twitch, this isn’t the first time Madison has run into trouble on the platform.

In the same stream, the content creator nearly leaked the tracks to her upcoming album ahead of its release. Luckily, she realized just in time.

Article continues after ad

It seems Madison still has some ways to go in figuring out how to manage her Twitch streams effectively, but hundreds are still tuning in for the chaotic energy early on.

Interestingly enough, she previously admitted to being a fan of xQc. Maybe that means she’ll take onboard the helpful advice of his video editor, or perhaps we’ll even see a co-stream in the near future.