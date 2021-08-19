Valkyrae hits back at viewer saying she looks tired without makeup

Being a big-time streamer means sharing your face with potentially hundreds of thousands of viewers on a near-daily basis — but not every comment about their appearances is a welcomed one.

Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on the internet right now. After signing an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube in 2020, she went on to be awarded Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.

As such, it makes sense that Valkyrae rakes in an impressive amount of viewers who tune into her broadcasts on a daily basis. Like many of her fellow content creators, Valkyrae is not a “faceless” influencer — meaning that everyone knows what she looks like, since she shares her camera during streams.

However, sharing your face with the world can lead to some unsolicited comments and advice, as just about every single streamer knows, and Valkyrae is just the latest to suffer this phenomenon.

During a recent broadcast, one viewer mentioned that it looked like Valkyrae “needed some sleep.”

This immediately prompted the streamer to zoom into her webcam and put her face directly in the frame before going on to explain that she wasn’t wearing any makeup that day, and was, in fact, tired of wearing it at all.

“It’s because I don’t have makeup on,” she said. “You know what? Your E-Girl crush that you think is all natural actually has makeup on. Okay? Listen. I’m just sick of putting on makeup, alright? It’s my natural face!”

This is far from the first time a female streamer has gotten some negative comments for going bare-faced — who could forget the infamous Pokimane incident of 2018? — but luckily, Rae’s fanbase was quick to show positivity after the viewer’s comment was addressed.

While it’s an unfortunate reality that just about any content creator who shares themselves with the internet will get some kind of snarky remarks about their looks, it’s good to know that Rae has such a supportive fanbase when things like this come up… and she’s clearly not afraid to call them out!