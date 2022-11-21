Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae.

On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch subathon. This time around, the goal of Subathon 2.0 was to raise 300,000 dollars. As a way to incentivize his followers, Ludwig made a deal in the final hour of the broadcast. The top four donators got to suggest a tattoo, with the ideas then being voted on by everyone tuned in live. The highest-voted choice would then be something he tattoos on his palm.

Article continues after ad

“Alright here’s the situation. There’s an hour and some change left in the stream…The big goal is that at $300,000 I will allow the top four donators from now until then to have a suggestion for what I tattoo on my body,” said Ludwig. “Include in the donation what you would want to have tattooed on me. It’s gonna be on my palm. Maybe it’s a word, maybe it’s a small picture. Can’t be too big realistically”.

Ludwig then went on to add that “I’m gonna take all four of the top suggestions and then chat is going to vote on which one I tattoo on my body. Maybe it’s the Twitch logo, maybe it’s your Twitter.”

Article continues after ad

Valkyrae donates and suggests the Twitch logo

Ludwig’s partner and fellow content creator QTCinderella was quick to donate and suggested that he get a tattoo of her on his palm. However, this wasn’t the only big donation from a fellow YouTuber.

The biggest of them all was from Valkyrae. After donating $15,000, Ludwig called her on discord to chat about what tattoo idea she had in mind. Initially, Rae was confused and started laughing as she didn’t think she had to suggest an idea. When Ludwig explained the situation her first suggestion was that he get her YouTube handle tattooed on his palm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, she quickly changed her mind and decides that he should instead get the Twitch logo.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig jokingly told people to “stop donating” but the $300,000 milestone was soon achieved. For the final 10 minutes of the stream, Ludwig then opened up a poll with the four tattoo options. These included the Twitch logo as well as the “coots” tattoo, “cracker”, and “Jerma Sus Face.”

xQc helps tip the balance in favor of the Twitch logo tattoo

The poll came down to a battle between the Twitch logo and the coots tattoo. And while there were over 15,000 people who donated, some foul play was involved. During his Twitch stream, xQc gathered his viewers, encouraging them all to vote for the Twitch logo in the poll. This move likely tipped the balance and was the reason for the option getting the most votes.

Article continues after ad

However, the final poll became inconclusive after Ludwig exited out of it prematurely. As a result, the content creator then decided that he “will get a tattoo that includes coots and a small Twitch logo.”

Ludwig then thanked everyone for donating and watching before ending the charity stream for good. Time will tell if Ludwig meets his end of the bargain and does get the Twitch logo tattoo that Valkyrae suggested.