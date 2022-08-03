Valkyrae and Trainwreck to face off in $10k Black Ops 2 tournament ft. xQc, Symfuhny & more

Streaming stars Valkyrae, Trainwrecks, xQc, and many more are set to appear in a Call of Duty: Black Ops II content creator match.

Black Ops II may have been released way back in 2012. However, the first-person shooter is still regarded as one of the best titles in the CoD franchise.

In fact, there have been numerous tournaments centred around the beloved classic, some of which have got pretty heated with accusations of cheating.

Now, popular YouTuber Valkyrae and Twitch star Trainwreck are set to go head-to-head in a $10,000 Black Ops II tournament, with winnings going to a charity of the victor’s choice. With both team leaders boasting incredible players behind them here’s how you can catch it.

Valkyrae and Trainwreck set for Black Ops match

The Black Ops 2 charity match between Valkyrae and Trainwrecks is set to take place on August 4 at 6pm PST/ 9pm EST/ 2am BST, according to the Twitter page Valkyrae Updates.

It’s not been officially confirmed where the match will be livestreamed. However, as they are the team captains, it will likely be streamed on Train’s Twitch channel and Valkyrae’s YouTube account, as well as the other creators’ personal streams.

Valkyrae is set to have a number of popular players on her side including; Masayoshi, Symfuhny, Blau, and Buddha. Team Train also has an impressive line-up with xQc, MoistCritikal, Kalei, and Jerma helping him battle it out for the win.

The winning team will be decided by who wins the most matches out of three. Then, the group who are crowned victorious will receive $10k for a charity of their choice.

The news was met with delight among fans who quickly began to speculate which player could help bring their team success. For the majority of Twitter users, it’s a toss-up between Jerma, xQc, and Symfuhny.

With fans split as to which team will come out on top, the battle between Team Valkyrae and Team Train promises to be an exciting showdown.