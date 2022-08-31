UFC’s Dana White responds to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva rumors: “That’s a real fight”

UFC President Dana White responded to rumors that Jake Paul would be fighting Anderson Silva and seemed very excited for the potential boxing match.

Earlier in August, it was reported that Jake Paul and Anderson Silva were locked in to face each other in a highly anticipated head-to-head match.

Although the fight has yet to be made official and talks are seemingly still ongoing, that hasn’t stopped the hype train. With more and more people excited to see what ‘The Problem Child’ can do against the former UFC champ, Dana White was asked for his thoughts.

Speaking at a press conference after Dana White’s Contender Series 52, the UFC boss explained why Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva could be a must-see matchup.

Instagram/JakePaul/UFC Dana White has been pushing for Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva.

Dana White praises Jake Paul for taking a “real fight”

At first, White seemed disinterested when asked for his opinion on the rumored fight, claiming that he “didn’t give a sh*t,” but ended up changing his tune.

“If he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, and that’s true, it’s about time he’s got a real fight on his hands there,” White said. “Regardless of how old Anderson is, yeah, that’s a real fight.”

Silva is nearly 50 years old, but despite his age, White is excited for the contest – which makes sense, considering he’s been pushing for Jake to fight ‘The Spider’ for quite some time.

If Paul does step into the ring against Silva, it would be the third time he faced off with a former UFC fighter, having defeated Ben Askren and former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley twice.

The fight, regardless of the opponent, is currently set for October 29 with an announcement scheduled for later this week.