Jake Paul reportedly locked in to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in next boxing PPV

After much speculation, Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent appears to be set in stone as new reports indicate a bout is set with UFC legend Anderson Silva for an October 29 date.

Despite having his last two opponents back out for various reasons and even canceling a major PPV event just days out, Paul now appears to be set for a major rebound in the coming weeks. New reports from NoSmokeBoxing claim the internet celeb has signed on to a highly anticipated boxing match with Anderson Silva.

The two have been linked to fight since early 2022, with Silva’s coach even scoffing at the idea, claiming Paul will “pay dearly” for calling out the MMA icon.

Often regarded as one the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, ‘The Spider’ is best known for holding the longest UFC title reign in history. The Brazillian star won 16 fights in a row from 2006 to 2012, marking an undefeated record for the MMA promotion at the time.

Since parting ways with the UFC and retiring from MMA in 2021, 47-year-old Silva has turned his attention to boxing. With two professional bouts on his record since transitioning, he’s recorded wins over former WBC Middleweight champ Julio César Chávez Jr. and against former UFC champ Tito Ortiz.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Paul holds a 5-0 boxing record, with wins over the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, Olympic wrestler Ben Askren, and two over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

While a bout between the two is yet to be made official by either party, Paul and his own ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ have been teasing big news for October. “Just got the call, massive opponent announcement this week,” Paul shared on August 28.

“Jake Paul will almost certainly be the underdog,” his promotion followed up on Twitter. “He knows that and he wants that.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here once the fight is made official.