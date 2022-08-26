Jake Paul says he is “underdog” in October fight with opponent confirmed

Jake Paul believes he’ll be the “underdog” in his October fight after confirming that he’s signed an opponent for the event.

After a hiatus from stepping into the ring, Jake Paul was supposed to make his return to boxing in August, but that just hasn’t panned out.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was first set to fight Tommy Fury, but the Brit had trouble getting into the United States. Once that was canceled, Jake named Hasim Rahman Jr. as Fury’s replacement, but then that fight was scrapped a week out due to Rahman’s issues with making weight.

Jake is now planning to fight in October, ahead of a planned 2023 fight with longtime rival KSI, and ‘The Problem Child’ says he’ll be the underdog in his return to action.

Jake Paul will be the “underdog” in October boxing return

The 25-year-old made the claim on the August 25 episode of his BS with Jake Paul sports show as he was chatting with NFL star Tyreek Hill.

After talking about his fight with Nate Robinson, which Hill wanted to see Jake lose, the YouTuber said that he believes he’ll be the underdog again in October. “After I knocked out Nate Robinson, I wasn’t the underdog anymore, but this next one… we have an announcement coming up and I’m going to be fighting in October,” Jake said.

“I can’t say the name yet but I probably will be the underdog. It’s exciting, it’s going to be a tough challenge but we’re prepared and we’re about to get back into camp here.”

While Jake hasn’t yet confirmed the name of his opponent, he’s been teasing some details about them. Prior to confirming that the contract had been signed, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he’d be fighting a pro boxer with a winning record.

It remains to be seen as to who that will be, but there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding his long-awaited return to the ring.