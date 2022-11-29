Jake Paul challenges Paddy Pimblett after “pathetic” Anderson Silva match-fixing accusations

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Jake Paul has issued a $1 million challenge toward Paddy Pimblett, who accused the YouTuber star of fixing his latest bout against MMA icon Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul has become a major player in the boxing world. With an undefeated record of 6-0 and his own promotion company to boot, ‘The Problem Child’ is making a big name for himself and even Paddy Pimblett thinks so.

Ahead of his UFC 282 co-main event showdown against Jared Gordon, ‘The Baddy’ spoke to Pub Talk to discuss his fights, and eventually, the topic of Jake Paul came up.

According to Paddy, Jake Paul could legitimately beat top professional boxers thanks to his training, funds, and work ethic, but he believes his fights have a big problem.

“I think his fights are fixed,” the Brit claimed.

Paddy Pimblett says Jake Paul rigged Anderson Silva fight

When questioned about Jake Paul allegedly fixing fights, Pimblett explained that while he doesn’t think every match was rigged, some certainly were.

“I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going,” Paddy paused to stretch his arms out.

“You can’t help it, that’s a human reaction.”

(segment begins at 26:25)

Jake Paul offers to spar Paddy Pimblett for $1 million

Jake Paul has since issued his response to Pimblett’s claims, and even issued a sparring challenge toward the mixed martial artist to the tune of $1 million.

“I’m sick and tired of this narrative,” Paul said. “It’s pathetic. It’s stupid. You’re disrespecting your own GOAT of your own sport. You’re saying that Anderson Silva is a criminal. You’re saying he’s a fraud.”

“I have a proposition for you. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight, let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico. I’ll get you a private jet. We can do 5, three-minute rounds, boxing. If you win, I’ll give you a million dollars. …but if I win, you have to join the United Fighters Association and help me sign up all of the fighters in the UK.”

Jake Paul was able to defeat Tyron Woodley twice, once by decision and the other by KO. And while Paddy thinks Jake won that match fair and square, he has doubts about his victory against Silva.

“I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him,” he explained.

Paul was able to best The Spider by decision in his most-recent fight and even managed to score a late knockdown that sent the internet abuzz and it seems like this is what Paddy was referring to.

As for if the UFC star will ever fight a YouTuber, he hasn’t ruled it out, calling the idea an “easy payday.” So, if Paul wants to prove his win was legitimate, he appears to have a ready opponent in the form of Paddy The Baddy.