UFC star Molly McCann sparks Conor McGregor vs Paddy Pimblett fight speculation

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett are meeting up soon and UFC star Molly McCann has sparked speculation about a potential fight between the two.

Two Liverpudlians stole the show at UFC Fight Night London on July 23, as both Paddy and Meatball Molly picked up victories at the O2 arena.

The Baddy sealed a stunning submission victory in round two against Jordan Leavitt, while Molly knocked out Hannah Goldy in the first round.

Since then, the rumor mill has been turning with fans wondering who the two fighters have locked in their sights next.

Paddy Pimblett vs Conor McGregor? Molly McCann fuels rumors

On July 28, McCann gave the biggest hint yet that her fellow scouser is “penciled in” to face Conor McGregor.

During an appearance on TalkSport Breakfast, she joined both Alan Brazil and Gabriel Agbonlahor to discuss her beloved Everton, but quickly the trio got onto the subject of MMA.

After being asked about the possibility of McGregor vs Pimblett, she said: “Me and Paddy are actually going to Conor McGregor’s bar, his restaurant, on Saturday.

“It’s one of our head coaches – Elis’ – birthday, so we’re all going to Dublin to have a weekend together. So, we’ll get that one [the fight] penciled in, shall we?”

After that teaser, she said that Pimblett is more interested in pursuing title fights for the foreseeable future, rather than “super fights,” in relation to McGregor.

While Meatball Molly says she doesn’t expect the two to clash “any time soon,” the 32-year-old admitted that when Conor is on the decline and Paddy has a few more victories under his belt, it could happen later down the line.

Until then, UFC fans across the world will just have to wait and see.