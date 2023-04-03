WWE and UFC merge deal under Endeavour Group allegedly in “advanced talks”

A new report reveals that there there is a strong possibility that Vince McMahon’s WWE brand could be bought by UFC parent company Endeavor Group, with this deal allegedly ready to be announced as soon as next week.

It has been reported by CNBC that the WWE are in “advanced talks” with UFC parent company Endeavour Group about handing over the reigns to most of the WWE to Endeavor.

According to the initial report, Endeavor could own as much as 51% of World Wrestling Entertainment, with WWE shareholders then maintaining the remaining 49% of the company. As well as this, CNBC claims that “the Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.”

Article continues after ad

WWE and UFC merge reportedly on the way

If this deal does go through, Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel will act as chief executive for both the UFC and the WWE, with Vince McMahon expected to serve as executive chairman of the WWE.

With the two wrestling juggernauts serving under one banner, personnel changes are always a possibility. However, CNBC once again reported that “Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will also work in the same role at the new company. Dana White will remain as president of UFC, while WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling business.”

Article continues after ad

This news comes during the largest event of the WWE, WrestleMania, which is currently on the air and running through this weekend. On the first night, content creator and PRIME creator Logan Paul lost his first match for the company after a gutsy performance against one of the best in Seth Rollins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While nothing is set in stone, this deal is allegedly one that could be confirmed and announced within the week. If this does happen, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what this means for the future of the WWE as well as the future of the UFC.

Article continues after ad

With the two fighting brands under the same company, this could mean more collaborations and crossovers between the two might be on the horizon. However, time will tell how exactly this potential deal plays out.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.