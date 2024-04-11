Conor McGregor brutally roasts Max Holloway’s UFC 300 shorts

Conor McGregor has mocked Max Holloway’s UFC 300 shorts in a now-deleted social media post over the floral design that ‘Blessed’ will be wearing at the highly-anticipated MMA event.

Holloway revealed that he will be wearing a pair of custom-made floral shorts for his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The striking look caught the attention of McGregor, who simply left a laughing emoji as a reply to a post that showed off the design.

Holloway was acutely aware of McGregor’s response, as he kicked off his UFC 300 press conference with a question for the ‘Notorious MMA’.

“First things first, you’ve got to ask Conor what he’s laughing about,” Holloway said with respect to the Instagram comment. “Hopefully he can get Lucky Charm shorts or something, good for him,” he added.

Yet in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), McGregor shared a mock photo of shorts covered in dollar bills along with the caption, “US dollar bill shorts for me” in response to Holloway’s comments.

“I loved it,” Holloway said regarding the design of his shorts. “It came together real quick, being able to use it here at UFC 300, hopefully, I can keep using it every fight, we’ll see what happens.”

McGregor himself will not be fighting, but the 35-year-old has recently confirmed that he has got the green light for his long-awaited UFC return with a fight against Michael Chandler this summer.

Holloway vs Gaethje, meanwhile, is just one of the many fights that fans can look forward to at UFC 300, with the main event of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill capping off what is set to be a sensational night of fights.