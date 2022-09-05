AEW’s Jade Cargill blows fans away with She-Hulk cosplay entrance at PPV

To the delight of wrestling fans, AEW star Jade Cargill dressed up as Marvel’s She-Hulk for her All Out 2022 entrance.

Jade Cargill made her professional All Elite Wrestling debut late in early 2021; though little time has passed, she has since enjoyed a career that continues to wow audiences.

The pro wrestler is known to dress up as pop culture characters from time to time, with the most notable of her cosplay efforts including Storm of X-Men fame.

In the past, Cargill has also donned the green attire donned by classic Mortal Kombat fighter, Jade. But Cargill’s latest cosplay outfit may go down as a fan favorite.

Jade Cargill dresses up as She-Hulk for AEW All Out 2022

For her entrance at AEW All Out 2022, Jade Cargill didn’t channel her inner Storm or wear the guise of a Mortal Kombat character.

She instead brought She-Hulk to the pay-per-view event and broke through a faux brick wall while doing so. Notably, Cargill’s Jen Walters-inspired attire came complete with a look borrowed from the currently running She-Hulk comic series by Rainbow Powell.

The All Elite Wrestling Twitter account shared footage of Jade Cargill’s She-Hulk entrance in the video below:

Given the recent premiere of Disney Plus’ She-Hulk TV series, Cargill shocking the AEW All Out crowd with She-Hulk attire makes perfect sense.

It seems viewers were mesmerized by the wrestler’s appearance, too. For example, Twitter user ChronoTriggered described the cosplay as “on point.” Others such as KimuraJinkestu called Cargill’s entrance “Godlike.”

Better still, Jade Cargill managed to retain her TBS Championship in a tough All Out match against challenger Athena.