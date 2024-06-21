UFC 5 June 24 patch notes: New fighters, customization changes, more

The June 24 patch for UFC 5 will see cosmetic and customization options, as well as the addition of several new fighters to the roster.

Among those fighters are Kayla Harrison, who defeated Holly Holm in UFC 300 in what was her debut for the organization, and Michel Pereira, a veteran fighter who’s been in the ring for over a decade.

Additionally, this update will see new stances added to Create-a-Fighter and a glove update that will see the UFC Official 3EIGHT Fight Gloves become the official glove for all non-champion fighters.

Here’s a look at what UFC fans can expect from the latest update.

June 24 patch notes

Here’s a look at the notes for the June 24 update in UFC 5:

New Fighters

Kayla Harrison (#4 WBW)

Michel Pereira (#13 MW)

Joaquin Buckley (#11 WW)

Caio Borralho (#12 MW)

Chris Curtis (#15 MW)

Tagir Ulanbekov (#12 FLYWEIGHT)

Mario Bautista (#12 BW)

Jonathan Martinez (#14 BW)

Loopy Godínez (#10 WSW)

Randy Brown

Alexandr Romanov (#13 HW)

Norma Dumont (#9 WBW)

Pannie Kianzad (#11 WBW)

UFC 303 Fight Week Challenges, Alter Egos, and some “legendary” surprises

These will be added on June 25, 2024, at 10 am PT

Added a new custom stance for Micheal “Venom” Page and a signature jab-straight combination.

Added Michael “Venom” Page’s and Khalil Rountree Jr’s stances to Create-A-Fighter.

Updated Conor McGregor’s likeness at Welterweight.

Added several new color options to default CAF vanity bottoms.

UFC Official 3EIGHT Fight Gloves are now the default gloves for all non-champion active fighters.

Active UFC Champions will wear the UFC Official 5EIGHT Champion Fight Gloves in all modes except for Online Career, Career, and Ranked Championships.

Selecting Champion Kits in Fighter Select will apply UFC Official 5EIGHT Champion Fight Gloves to any active fighter.

UFC Official 5EIGHT Champion Fight Gloves will be enabled in Fight Now – Championship gameplay and Championship fights in Career Mode for both corners.

Active Ranked Championship Champions will wear UFC Official 5Eight Champion Fight Gloves to all fights.

Both fighters in Ranked Championships will wear UFC Official 5EIGHT Champion Fight Gloves in all Contender vs Contender, Contender vs. Champion, and Champion vs Champion fights.

3EIGHT Dana White Contender Series gloves added to DWCS fights in Career Mode.

New assorted vanity rewards added.

Updated Career Mode Rankings.

This update will go live on June 24 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.