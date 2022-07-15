Tyler1 slams LCS after banning Doublelift from co-streams: “It’s actually miserable”

Lawrence Scotti . 55 minutes ago

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp roasted the LCS after suspending Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng after the fellow streamer claimed the league is “dying.”

Retired LCS star Doublelift received a one-week ban by Riot Games on July 14 following his public criticism of the LCS.

Specifically, DL called out the league for allegedly not allowing Team Liquid’s Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg to play in the MrBeast vs Ninja Charity tournament. Doublelift claimed the ban came specifically because he claimed that “the LCS is dying.”

Tyler1 reacted to the news of the ban on his stream offering his own take on the situation.

Tyler1 has over 5 million followers on Twitch.

Tyler1 calls LCS “miserable” after Doublelift ban

The streamer was live on July 15 when he talked about Doublelift getting banned from co-streaming for a week.

“Apparently Riot isn’t letting him co-stream. Oh no, he can’t co-stream boring-ass LCS. Nice, bro. LCS is two kills at 30 minutes, whoa, that’s really entertaining to watch and commentate on. I feel bad for the casters that s**ts so f**king dead.”

He finished, “It’s actually miserable. So, he should be happy. It’s trash, man.”

Doublelift was banned from co-streaming LCS matches for just one week and claimed that he will be back in time for playoffs.

Tyler1 claims the ban was a blessing in disguise, and can’t see why anybody would co-stream the matches in the first place. Steinkamp is known to not hold back his feelings when it comes to hitting out at both Riot Games and LCS.

Although the 27-year-old streamer made an appearance at the LCS finals for the Spring 2022 split, that doesn’t mean he’s exactly thrilled with the product.