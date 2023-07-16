Tyler1 explains why Twitch variety viewers are “the worst on the planet”

Tyler1 lashed out at variety viewers on a recent stream after a chatter discussed why people don’t like to see him playing games that aren’t League of Legends.

The veteran streamer is no stranger to random outbursts, but this attack on viewers who prefer variety content seemingly came out of nowhere.

What’s more, the conversation was sparked by a seemingly innocent message from a viewer recommending some games for Tyler to play.

Tyler1 lashes out at variety viewers on his stream

The on-stream rant started when a chatter’s message discussed the haters in chat who were always disappointed to see Tyler1 play something other than League of Legends. The chatter said: “Chat is just hating because it’s not league.”

However, T1 didn’t accept this explanation, and he returned fire with characteristic anger: “That’s not how it works, bro. No, you variety viewers are the worst viewers on the f*cking planet, and you all need to be put down like the dogs you are. That’s the actual problem.

“I don’t give a f*ck. Variety viewers are the sc*m of the earth, because it’s not like League viewers where if you’re bored they just leave. Variety viewers will be like ‘Oh my god, dude no. play this game instead. This game is terrible, you need to play this game actually. This game that me and my two boys on discord play, and we’re the only players, is the best game.”

“That’s the problem, that’s the variety viewers. That’s why no one can stand you freaks.”

Tyler1 is known for his outbursts and willingness to insult chat, so his words here are pretty much in line with what his usual content looks like.

For more news and updates on Tyler1, check out his take on Kick’s ties to gambling sites and how the platform makes money.