Team Liquid GM Dodo claims he got death threats after Doublelift allegations

Team Liquid General Manager Kang ‘Dodo’ Jun-hyeok has claimed that he has received death threats following allegations from Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng that he “sabotaged” the player’s LCS career.

Doublelift claimed during an LCS co-stream on March 9 that Team Liquid GM Dodo barred him from joining the team during the 2023-24 off-season.

The former League of Legends pro said he talked with Team Liquid’s CEO about returning to the LCS with a super team built around him and the current Cloud9 mid laner Joseph Joon ‘Jojopyun’ Pyun.

Doublelift further claimed that Jojopyun told him that the GM said he would quit his job, or have to be fired, for Doublelift to join Team Liquid.

Article continues after ad

Doublelift accusations lead to death threats according to TL GM

A day after Doublelift made the allegations on stream, Dodo said on social media that he had been sent death threats.

“What a lovely way to start the day with supportive messages from fans to kill myself and death threats. Thank you everyone!” He said.

Article continues after ad

Dodo explained his version of events in Team Liquid’s Discord soon after Doublelift accused him of being “underhanded” during the off-season.

“I usually don’t like sharing private information about off-season. But just wanted to make sure wrong information isn’t spreading from DL. I was in conversations with Jojo since September during the off-season and had more than 6-7 convos with him. There were a lot of different roster iterations with different players. Jojo ultimately chose C9 because he wanted to play with Berserker, and that was his top priority. DL wanted to play with Jojo only, and it just did not work out in the end. I also had chats with DL a few times in the off-season as well, but things just didn’t work out in the end. Just disappointing that DL decided to share wrong information saying I changed stories to Steve and blocked stuff. Steve and I work together all off-season, and we are very transparent with each other through the process,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The statement, and Doublelift saying that Dodo apologized to him later in the off-season, was seemingly not enough to stop some fans from attacking the TL GM.

Without Doublelift on the roster this season, Team Liquid placed fourth in the LCS Spring Split and will play for a shot at international competition in the Spring Playoffs.