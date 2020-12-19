Logo
Twitch clarifies “N word” policy due to confusion from streamers

Published: 19/Dec/2020 23:07

by Julian Young
After introducing updates to their Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy that were criticized by the community, Twitch has announced new guidelines surrounding the use of certain racial slurs on the streaming service.

On December 9, Twitch announced an update to the platform’s Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy. The updates include more protections for groups on the platform, “particularly women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Black, Indigenous, and people of color.”

Twitch stated then that their goals were “to take a clearer and more consistent stance against hate and harassment, and to give you [the community] greater insight on what is and isn’t acceptable on Twitch.”

Following that first announcement, Twitch issued a series of tweets on December 19 confirming their stance on the use of racial slurs, particularly “the N word.”

Twitch has made it clear that any use of the word as a racial slur will not be tolerated, and it has already been blocked across the entire service.

The platform’s Twitter account issued a follow-up, stating that “regardless of spelling or pronunciation, slurs used for the purpose of hate or harassment are not allowed.”

While many users posted positive responses and praised Twitch for taking action, others were critical that it took this long for the site to take action, blocking other phrases before apparently getting around to this.

In another recent policy update, Twitch also added clarifications on the use of terms like “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin,” and update that was widely criticized by the Twitch community, and actually led to a major increase in the use of all of the targeted terms.

Twitch did issue another statement clarifying their position after that update too. Clarifying that they “will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members.”

The change in policy, which is scheduled to start on January 22, 2021, will apply to both chat and conduct on-screen. It remains to be seen what other phrases or words might be blocked as well, but Twitch has promised to answer community questions before the change goes into effect.

Based on the responses so far, we’d wager there will be quite a few come time for that Q&A.

Hype House celebrate one-year anniversary with deluxe new LA mansion

Published: 19/Dec/2020 22:30 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 22:31

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Hype House LA

Hype House TikTok

For their one-year anniversary, Thomas Petrou has revealed that the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, sprawling mansion.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, Petrou gave his millions of followers a sneak preview of the picturesque mansion, which appears to be tucked away among the hills of Los Angeles.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren appeared to be scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and, in Petrou’s words, Warren’s “better half,” Kouvr Annon.

It seems that the three of them, at least, will definitely be living in the house full-time, but only time will tell if the rest of the Hype House members shall also make the move.

The House’s relocation was teased at earlier this week after honorary Hype House member and official photographer Bryant posted a photo on his story of his packed up room — saying: “Time to pack, new Hype House soon.”

This move comes after Petrou previously hinted that the content collective would be uprooting once again in an October 27 vlog, which led to speculation that multiple leaks of their address online was the reason for them leaving.

“We’re looking into moving,” Petrou said at the time. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”


While the house they looked at in the vlog isn’t the same as the one they ended up purchasing, it certainly shows that this move has been on the agenda for a while.

However, given the attention the TikTokers have been getting in this new house, the need for a new location is hardly surprising — Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Although they’re all in the public eye, the members of the Hype House are people too — hopefully this new home will give them the privacy they seem to have been hoping for!