If you’re a Twitch user, whether a streamer or a viewer, there are certain words you should avoid using as they go against the community guidlines.

Twitch has over 240 million monthly active users, and while there is a lot of freedom in the words that you can say there are some words and topics that are not allowed. Twitch has made it clear in their terms of service which topics should be avoided altogether.

It’s important to be aware of what the banned words on Twitch are and which topics should be avoided, as not following the rules could risk you getting suspended or even permanently banned.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the banned words on Twitch.

Contents

All Twitch streamers need to follow certain guidelines, which includes not using certain words

What words are banned on Twitch?

Although there is no official list of words that have been banned on Twitch, several categories of offensive words have been banned on the platform.

Offensive speech is defined by words and conversations that promote or encourage discrimination. Harassment, hate speech, or violent speech that is based on the following:

Article continues after ad

ethnicity or race

religious beliefs

gender

gender identity

sexual orientation can result in a suspension

inciting violence in any way

Other bannable offenses also include abuse against people due to their medical conditions, disabilities, physical characteristics, age, or veteran status.

It is also not allowed to use violent or threatening language or actions towards yourself or other people on the platform, whether it’s serious or said as a joke.

Article continues after ad

Why is Twitch banning words?

The ban of certain words is part of Twitch’s community guidelines, which are rules that all users need to follow. This is not only to protect all users from harassment or hate speech but also to make the platform a safer place for both streamers and viewers.

How to ban words in your chat

If you want to ban certain words in your Twitch chat, you’ll first need to turn Automod on.

To do this, simply follow these steps:

Click on your profile picture Head to the creator dashboard Click on settings Choose moderation Turn on AutoMod (if it’s not on)

Next, you have to configure your Automod by inputting the words you want to ban, and you’re done. This should reduce your moderator’s workload and keep the chat clean.

Article continues after ad