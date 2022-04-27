 Twitter user discovers Pokimane & Ludwig lookalikes in Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial - Dexerto
Entertainment

Twitter user discovers Pokimane & Ludwig lookalikes in Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial

Published: 27/Apr/2022 21:19

by Virginia Glaze
Twitter user compares Pokimane Ludwig to Depp vs Heard
Twitter: theyungjeff

Ludwig Pokimane

A clever Twitter user has pointed out two uncanny lookalikes for top streaming stars Pokimane and Ludwig at the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation hearing.

The entire internet is paying close attention to the ongoing defamation hearing between ex spouses and A-List actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for a whopping $50 million for defamation over an op-ed Heard penned for the Washington Post in 2018 regarding alleged abuse she’d purportedly suffered from Depp.

The situation has caused quite a stir online (even seeing a Starbucks go viral on TikTok for using tip jars as a way for customers to vote for Depp or Heard), with influencers and fellow celebs giving their takes on the situation.

Pokimane Ludwig offline tv sketch
YouTube: OfflineTV
Ludwig and Pokimane’s appearance in a 2021 sketch for OfflineTV is providing the internet with some unexpected laughs a year later.

However, one of the most unexpected posts to come out of the hearing happened after one Twitter user made a connection between some personnel at the trial and an older meme.

Last year, popular streamers Ludwig Ahgren and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys made an appearance together in a sketch video for Offline TV, wearing some snazzy professional clothing in a courtroom setting.

A photo of the two stars went viral on Twitter, garnering over 124 thousand likes with the caption: “These are my lawyers dawg… Nahh I’m going to jail.”

One Twitter user connected the hilarious pic with two professionals at the Depp vs Heard hearing, noticing that they looked a little too similar to Pokimane and Ludwig.

Ludwig took notice of the humorous comparison and replied, writing, “We’re doing our best.”

The tweet has racked up over 17k likes at the time of writing and has spawned a few hilarious memes, in the process, with some netizens imagining how an actual court case with Lud and Poki as lawyers would play out.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like these two streamers will be making a court appearance anytime soon — but Ludwig did share his take on the situation between Depp and Heard in a recent broadcast.

