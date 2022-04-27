Twitter user discovers Pokimane & Ludwig lookalikes in Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial

A clever Twitter user has pointed out two uncanny lookalikes for top streaming stars Pokimane and Ludwig at the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation hearing.

The entire internet is paying close attention to the ongoing defamation hearing between ex spouses and A-List actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for a whopping $50 million for defamation over an op-ed Heard penned for the Washington Post in 2018 regarding alleged abuse she’d purportedly suffered from Depp.

The situation has caused quite a stir online (even seeing a Starbucks go viral on TikTok for using tip jars as a way for customers to vote for Depp or Heard), with influencers and fellow celebs giving their takes on the situation.

However, one of the most unexpected posts to come out of the hearing happened after one Twitter user made a connection between some personnel at the trial and an older meme.

Last year, popular streamers Ludwig Ahgren and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys made an appearance together in a sketch video for Offline TV, wearing some snazzy professional clothing in a courtroom setting.

A photo of the two stars went viral on Twitter, garnering over 124 thousand likes with the caption: “These are my lawyers dawg… Nahh I’m going to jail.”

look at my lawyers dawg… nahh im going to jail 😭 pic.twitter.com/1uyWzgTQRE — OTK YUNGJEFF (@theyungjeff) April 27, 2021

One Twitter user connected the hilarious pic with two professionals at the Depp vs Heard hearing, noticing that they looked a little too similar to Pokimane and Ludwig.

Ludwig took notice of the humorous comparison and replied, writing, “We’re doing our best.”

we are trying out best. — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 27, 2022

The tweet has racked up over 17k likes at the time of writing and has spawned a few hilarious memes, in the process, with some netizens imagining how an actual court case with Lud and Poki as lawyers would play out.

“Objection your honor cap” “Sustain poggers” — Zeo (@Zeo_Here) April 27, 2022

“That’s cap, Your honour” — Yee (@YulboJJ) April 27, 2022

“Gonna keep it a Stack with you, your honor, the Plan is simple.” — Sheriff (@itsdrsheriff) April 27, 2022

Luckily, it doesn’t look like these two streamers will be making a court appearance anytime soon — but Ludwig did share his take on the situation between Depp and Heard in a recent broadcast.