 Twitch viewer makes former UFC champ Jens Pulver cry on stream - Dexerto
Twitch viewer makes former UFC champ Jens Pulver cry on stream

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Jens Pulver tears up during Twitch stream
Twitch/JensPulver

UFC

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver was moved to tears during a Twitch stream after a viewer shared a heartbreaking story with the mixed martial artist.

During a November 1 stream, the ex-champ was watching some fights with his viewers and breaking them down, when suddenly, a viewer shared her story with the chat.

For her part, the viewer warned Pulver not to read the story out loud, but it quickly took its toll on the streamer who appeared to be emotionally drained reading it.

As you can see in the clip, Pulver has a hard time keeping his composure and ends up having to walk away from his stream in tears for a few moments.

Upon returning, the athlete changed his stream to full screen and started reading the comment left by EmilyCreamer out loud.

“Here’s what got me: ‘My husband was a two-time Iranian national wrestling champion,’” he began. “Iranian wrestling, f***ing lord.”

“’Was ringside at UFC. He lost use of his left arm and couldn’t handle not being able to be the same and took his life,” Pulver continued with a pause. “I wish these guys wouldn’t put so much pressure on themselves. We just want our husbands, we don’t care about winning.’”

Throughout the reading, Pulver had tears forming in his eyes, but he managed to finish the comment and had some words for his viewers.

“I talk about when I almost committed suicide as a kid. I remember, the one thing that saved me, which is a sad thing, and this is why I talk about learning to be your own best friend,” he explained. “My cousin shot himself in his parents’ bedroom when I was 12. And I’ve seen the damage that it did to everybody. Even I asked my mom how come I wasn’t worth, because he was supposed to come visit us in the summer. How come we’re not worth living for?”

According to Pulver, he’s always held onto this and his cousin, from a certain point of view, ended up saving him.

It was an extremely emotional stream for the former UFC champ, but it showcased the fighter in a new light to a lot of his viewers.

How to do TikTok’s viral 15 minute test

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:47

by Jacob Hale
TikTok 15minutes4me mental health test
Unsplash: Jude Beck, Solen Feyissa

With Halloween out of the way, TikTok trends have taken a slightly different turn in November, as users take a ’15 minutes 4 me’ mental health test and share their personalized results.

TikTok is always full of strange trends, bizarre dances and funny content, but now it seems users are trying to spread awareness and have a more positive discussion around mental health issues.

In recent years, the conversation around mental health has evolved tenfold, with those who suffer able to be far more open about their struggles and the general understanding of the issue developing incredibly well.

Part of that can be credited to the rise of social media. While many can attribute social media to mental health issues, especially with the rise in cyberbullying and exposure to so many different things online, it’s also helped generate so much more discussion than ever before, helping normalize mental health issues and allow people to seek help.

TikTok app logo
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa
TikTok users are spreading awareness and talking about their mental health struggles with 15minutes4me.

TikTok is no different, with creators sharing information about themselves to their followers and opening the floor to conversation such as these, and that’s only been amplified by the new #15minutes4me test becoming massively popular on the platform.

However, the 15 minute test isn’t actually available on TikTok itself. Here’s what you have to do to take the test — which shows scales for stress, anxiety and depression — and share it with your friends and followers on TikTok:

  1. Head over to 15minutes4me.com on your browser.
  2. Click ‘Free Test’.
  3. Answer 26 questions that ask about how you may or may not have felt in the past week, with multiple options for you to select what most accurately describes your feelings.
  4. You’ll be provided three scales, like the screenshot below, showing roughly how much you’re experiencing depression, anxiety and stress.
  5. If you wish to share it on TikTok, simply grab your own screenshot and post it on the app.
15minutes4me tiktok mental health trend
15minutes4me.com
The 15 minute test claims to show how much you’re experiencing depression, stress and anxiety.

That’s really all there is to it. It’s worth noting that this is in no way an official diagnosis of any mental health problems, and should not be treated as a substitute for visiting a doctor, especially if you feel like you’re suffering from any of the above issues.

The #15minutes4me hashtag on TikTok has already racked up over 1.2m views, with people sharing their results and discussing with others, offering a helping hand or someone to talk to to help each other out.

If you do think you’re suffering from any mental health problems, you should absolutely try talking to someone, be it a friend, partner, family or a doctor, but this test might be a good start to better help explain how you’re feeling to people who might not understand.