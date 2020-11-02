Twitch viewer makes former UFC champ Jens Pulver cry on stream - Dexerto

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver was moved to tears during a Twitch stream after a viewer shared a heartbreaking story with the mixed martial artist.

During a November 1 stream, the ex-champ was watching some fights with his viewers and breaking them down, when suddenly, a viewer shared her story with the chat.

For her part, the viewer warned Pulver not to read the story out loud, but it quickly took its toll on the streamer who appeared to be emotionally drained reading it.

As you can see in the clip, Pulver has a hard time keeping his composure and ends up having to walk away from his stream in tears for a few moments.

Upon returning, the athlete changed his stream to full screen and started reading the comment left by EmilyCreamer out loud.

“Here’s what got me: ‘My husband was a two-time Iranian national wrestling champion,’” he began. “Iranian wrestling, f***ing lord.”

“’Was ringside at UFC. He lost use of his left arm and couldn’t handle not being able to be the same and took his life,” Pulver continued with a pause. “I wish these guys wouldn’t put so much pressure on themselves. We just want our husbands, we don’t care about winning.’”

Throughout the reading, Pulver had tears forming in his eyes, but he managed to finish the comment and had some words for his viewers.

“I talk about when I almost committed suicide as a kid. I remember, the one thing that saved me, which is a sad thing, and this is why I talk about learning to be your own best friend,” he explained. “My cousin shot himself in his parents’ bedroom when I was 12. And I’ve seen the damage that it did to everybody. Even I asked my mom how come I wasn’t worth, because he was supposed to come visit us in the summer. How come we’re not worth living for?”

According to Pulver, he’s always held onto this and his cousin, from a certain point of view, ended up saving him.

It was an extremely emotional stream for the former UFC champ, but it showcased the fighter in a new light to a lot of his viewers.