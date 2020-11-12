 PewDiePie reveals that he's already "retired" from YouTube - Dexerto
PewDiePie reveals that he’s already “retired” from YouTube

Published: 12/Nov/2020 20:52

by Virginia Glaze
PewDiePie speaks to the camera while sitting at his streaming station.
YouTube: PewDiePie

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is YouTube’s most subscribed independent creator — but it looks like his career as a full-time influencer has already hit a major turning point.

While PewDiePie has long reigned as one of YouTube’s biggest personalities, he rose to the top of the platform in 2018, after battling with Indian music label T-Series to become the site’s number one self-driven channel.

Boasting well over 107 million subscribers, Kjellberg’s career is certainly something to behold; but his time grinding videos and live streams has already come to an end, according to his answer during a November 12 Q&A session.

One fan asked the YouTuber if he’d ever retire: a concept he claims he actually put into motion a few months ago.

PewDiePie sits at his streaming station and speaks to the camera.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed, independent content creator, boasting over 107 million subscribers at the time of writing.

“Bruh, I never have to work again,” he joked. “I don’t have to be here. Do you understand? I’ve already retired, I just decided a couple of months ago. I’m doing YouTube at a more low pace. I’m sorry.”

“That means I am not uploading as frequently as I am,” he continued. “I just decided: F**k it. I’m retired. Have you noticed any difference?”

Despite effectively “retiring” from the YouTube grind, he’s very much still active on the platform, and opened up about what keeps him on the website in a subsequent answer to another fan query.

PewDiePie shows off his muscles for the camera.
Instagram: PewDiePie
PewDiePie has become a philosophy and literature enthusiast in the past few years of his career, and has even gained a whole-body transformation after creating a home gym in his garage.

While at first he joked that “money” was his main motivator, he quickly clarified by stating that he truly enjoys interacting with his viewers and creating content.

“I really enjoy interacting with my fans,” he answered. “I know that sounds cliche, and yes, it probably is, but it’s true. I still read comments, I love making videos, I love filming videos. Let’s be real here — Sive does all the hard work. I just get to do all the fun stuff.”

(Topic begins at 5:30)

While PewDiePie has taken a few lengthy breaks in the past — and plans to take another one in January 2021 — it seems that the Swede has no plans to indefinitely leave YouTube at the present moment.

Instead, he has “retired” from the ever-present grind that often results in “creator burnout” — and it looks like his fans are loving it.

YouTube explains why there won’t be a Rewind this year

Published: 12/Nov/2020 19:06

by Virginia Glaze
The YouTube Rewind logo is shown above a photo of the YouTube logo on a smart phone.
YouTube

From 2010 onward, YouTube has celebrated its most viral moments and top creators with a special showcase at the end of every year — but it doesn’t look like 2020 will be getting a YouTube Rewind this go around.

Ever since 2018, YouTube Rewind has been met with some controversy; what used to be a recognition of the platform’s best videos and up-and-coming content creators became a popularity contest in the eyes of fans, which left out many important moments of the year (such as the Logan Paul vs KSI boxing match, among others).

That year, YouTube Rewind became the most disliked video on the platform, garnering over 10 million dislikes in the first two weeks — and while YouTube drastically changed its formula for 2019, it seems that 2020 won’t be receiving a Rewind, at all.

No YouTube Rewind 2020

In a tweet on November 12, YouTube revealed that 2020 will be the year without a Rewind, claiming that it doesn’t feel appropriate to celebrate their content after such a difficult time for just about everyone around the world.

“2020 has been different,” the platform stated. “It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better. Thank you for making a difference.”

Although it’s highly probable that YouTube didn’t feel safe gathering a bunch of influencers together for a project, still others suggest the site could have gone with last year’s video compilation route, completely nixing the need for an on-location shoot, altogether.

Thus far, it seems that YouTube’s announcement has sparked controversy among fans, with many feeling that now is the best time to recognize the site’s positive content and uplift its users.

Despite their wants, it doesn’t look like 2020 is getting the star treatment of other years in the past, leaving many anxious regarding the future of the site’s long-held annual tradition.