Twitch streamer Sydeon goes viral exposing sexist abuse during Valorant game

After attempting to queue up for a Valorant game, cosplay star and Twitch sensation Sydeon has gone viral with a post detailing the sexist abuse she was subjected to from teammates.

23-year-old Twitch streamer and cosplayer extraordinaire, Sydeon, has taken the platform by storm in a short time. Back in January, we picked her as one of the rising stars to watch out for this year.

Renowned for stunning cosplay outfits and Among Us appearances alongside the likes of Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter and Sykkuno, she’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers within the first quarter of 2021.

Fame, however, doesn’t grant you immunity to toxic players, and the Twitch star has shared a recent experience in Valorant solo queue.

Sydeon’s Valorant experience goes viral

In a Twitter thread on June 21, the Sydney relays a pretty harrowing Valorant solo queue experience.

“Queued one solo queue game. Got held hostage after they yelled at me telling me to get back in the kitchen, and asking why I even queue up to play games,” she writes. “I’m shaking. I’ve never been so upset, people either call me boosted for playing with friends, or I get flamed cause of my f**king gender,”

She goes on to call out said toxic players, noting “ALSO I’D JUST LIKE TO SAY IF YOU’RE CALLING ME S**T CAUSE I’M A GIRL WE’RE IN THE SAME F**KING RANK YOU BOZOS YOU’RE BAD TOO!”

She concludes by writing “Saying ‘it’s videos games s**t talk is normal get used to it’ is not it. If that’s the culture then f**king change it.”

Not long after her first thread dropped, she tags the official Valorant Twitter account and pleads “if you can listen to comms of me being called a ‘wh**e’ and being told to go back to the kitchen that’d be really cool. It makes the atmosphere unsafe to have people like this playing.”

Valorant respond to Sydeon’s tweet

In response to Sydney tagging the title’s account, Valorant’s Revenue Lead, Joe ‘SWAGGERNAU7’ Lee, quickly responded, asking “what’s the account name and tag?” – presumably to take action.

Fellow streamers such as LilyPichu have also taken time to reply, responding “it’s why I never like using voice chat in solo queue.”

While the solution to the issue remains to be seen, Riot are on the case and hopefully will get the respective rule-breakers suspended.

Valorant has committed to working against toxic and sexist behavior in their game.