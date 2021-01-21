 Riot dev promises action to tackle sexist toxicity in Valorant - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot dev promises action to tackle sexist toxicity in Valorant

Published: 21/Jan/2021 13:36

by Lauren Bergin
Skye with Valorant logo
Riot Games

Share

As players call for stricter toxicity punishments in Valorant, one Riot dev has reassured her fellow female players that they have a plan of action. 

There’s no denying that Valorant has a problem with in-game toxicity. Players have been calling for Riot to take more action since the game’s release, but sexism in voice communication is still especially pervasive.

After one female streamer went viral for supposedly being boosted by teammates, as well as Pokimane’s recent complaints about the title, conversation has swung back to the issue: why can’t women and girls play games in peace?

One Riot dev has reached out to a whole host of players who have been struggling to find their place on Future Earth, and has ensured them that fixes will be coming soon.

Cloud9 White Valorant
Cloud9
Cloud 9 White recruited an all-female Valorant roster.

Riot devs looking to combat sexism

It only takes one glance at the Valorant subreddit to see a collection of women explaining that they’ve experienced some sort of toxicity while playing Riot’s flagship FPS. These comments prompted a response from Riot Aeneia, who is involved in Insights and Strategy for Valorant.

“I have played so many games where women don’t speak up until after I start talking,” Aeneia commented. “Once they hear my voice, and they see that no one is giving me crap, they know it’s safe.”

She continues: “I cannot wait for the day when I get into agent select and hear other women (or kids, or anyone with a targetable voice) pipe up and say hello first. Because they’ll know it’ll be safe to do so. Because we’ll have cut this obscene sh*t out of our game.”

Card

She goes on to ensure players that, “I promise, we’re working on it. I can’t speak to any details right now, but if all goes to plan, you’ll be hearing from us in the near future with actions and updates.”

So while it may be a little far off on the horizon, it’s reassuring to know that changes are coming to make Valorant a more welcoming space for all players. Not only that, it’s nice to hear the voice of another woman, part of the development team, who is committed to helping others out.

Valorant’s executive producer Anna Donlon has also spoken in the past about her desire to clamp down on this issue.

Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends trick makes grenades undodgeable at long-range

Published: 21/Jan/2021 12:22

by Alex Garton
Grenade in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Grenades in Apex Legends can be extremely difficult to use and can often feel slightly underwhelming. However, if you use the correct technique, they can be incredibly effective, especially at long-range.

Apex Legends is filled with a range of exciting weapons and throwables for players to use. However, one of the most powerful and effective pickups is the standard grenade that’s found in almost every single FPS.

Unlike Apex’s other in-game throwables, if the grenade is thrown perfectly, it’s incredibly difficult for an enemy to dodge or avoid. This is due to the ignition time of four seconds that begins when a grenade is thrown by a player.

At long range and with the correct technique, a grenade can be aimed with pinpoint accuracy and explode directly on landing.

Octane finisher
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is set to launch on February 2.

Apex Legends trick makes grenades explode on landing

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit, which provides tips for improving at the game, shows exactly how to throw grenades so they explode on landing, and has garnered over 3500 upvotes.

EddygCPA points out a very simple grenade trick that a lot of players overlook, especially in enclosed endgame situations. When throwing a grenade at long-range, aiming it flat towards your opponents will allow them to see it coming and easily avoid the explosion.

Instead, players should aim the grenade directly upwards and then angle it downwards to a point where it will fly through the air, landing on enemies from above.

Not only will this make it less likely for your target to see a grenade in the air, but it will also ensure the grenade will explode directly upon landing.

A technique not many take advantage of. Throwing a nade like this is helpful during endgames and in the open when normally and enemy could just move out of the way. from r/apexuniversity

Of course, in order to utilize this technique, you’ll need to put in some hours on the Firing Range to ensure your grenade throwing is up to par.

However, there’s no denying it’s an incredibly simple trick that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard the next time you throw a grenade.

Who knows, the next time you’re in an end-game circle with one other squad left standing, this could be exactly what you need to pick up the victory.