VCT Game Changers champ slams Semmler over remarks about trans players in women’s esports

VCT Game Changers World Champion Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is clapping back after Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonat made ‘transphobic’ comments about trans women in esports.

Shopify Rebellion won the VCT Game Changers World Championship on December 3 and brought in record-breaking viewers while doing so. The team defeated the Brazilian side Team Liquid 3-2 and one of its players, florescent, set a new kill record at international events, netting 112 kills across the five-map Grand Final.

A day after their win, Semmler, a Counter-Strike esports caster, started a social media tirade over trans esports players. The argument began when a post from a women’s esports Counter-Strike league highlighted the best players from its past season and included a trans player.

He was called transphobic by fans and his broadcast peers for arguing that male-to-female trans players don’t belong in the league, and now has set his eyes on the Valorant community.

Semmler continues argument against trans esports players

Semmler replied to a photo of florescent holding the Game Changers World Championship trophy and was immediately called out by the Valorant community.

“So the women in Valorant are suffering the same fate? I’m not surprised,” Semmler said.

florescent responded to the post and said at one point, she was a fan of the caster.

“Seeing the person you portray yourself as and the person you are becoming over the last couple years is quite sad, you are OVER double my age and yet you act like a child on the internet all day. I’m not one to hate much, but I genuinely feel bad for the minorities/lgbt/poc you had to work with in your career, something I’m sure you don’t care about though. Wonder how they think of you now,” she said.

Other esports personalities in the Valorant scene also responded to Semmler, telling him to leave the player alone. The caster responded directly to Valorant interviewer and desk host Yinsu ‘Yinsu’ Collins, who told him to “take the day off.”

“I’ve had studio heads ask me if I knew Asian women to hire because they needed to check diversity boxes. You don’t need to play these games. Your job is secure. (you are legitimately good at your job, so again, don’t worry),” Semmler said.

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez, who worked with Semmler for a time in the Overwatch League, also commented on his ongoing social media statements. He claimed Semmler tried to get him to agree that diversity was an issue in esports at one point.

“When have I ever said ‘There are too many white people in esports do you agree?’ I would never. So why do you think that’s OK? That’s called hate where I’m from,” Goldenboy said.

Semmler hasn’t worked a Counter-Strike event since 2021 and is currently a member of the podcasting network Last Free Nation and has worked on their shows and live streams.